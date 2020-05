The founding father of Rock n Roll has died today at the age of 87.

Little Richard the often flamboyant and spirited musical genius influence in the music world is undeniable. His songs has been covered by many artist throughout the decades, his style has been imitated as well. Born Richard Wayne Penniman on December 5th, 1932 in Macon Georgia. His cause of death was not known at the time of this article. Rest in Peace to this music legend.