Kevin Hart and Eniko’s Gender Reveal!

'Kevin Hart: What Now?' Philadelphia Screening

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

I had an absolutely fabulous quarantined mothers day! Although I was forced to spend it inside, I enjoy massive mommy pampering. It looks like Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko had a much more exciting mother’s day though. The Hart clan is getting bigger as they welcome in a new baby!!

Via. People

Kevin Hart is excited to be a #girldad again!

On Sunday, the comedian, 40, announced the sex of his baby on the way with pregnant wife Eniko Hart. “Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine….We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl,” he wrote, along with a family photo featuring his three kids: daughter Heaven, 15, and sons Kenzo, 2, and Hendrix, 12.

“Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable….We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey…. #Harts,” the dad-to-be added.

Eniko, who wed her husband in 2016, also shared the happy news on Instagram. “OH BABY, it’s a little lady,” she wrote.

Read More: https://people.com/parents/kevin-hart-wife-eniko-expecting-baby-girl/

Kevin Hart and Eniko’s Gender Reveal!  was originally published on wiznation.com

