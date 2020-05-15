CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge [VIDEO]

Mrs. Tina Lawson has become social media’s favorite auntie by showing her vibrant personality, sharing corny jokes, and most importantly giving us a deeper look into Beyoncé’s life.

To celebrate her daughter’s Billboard chart accomplishment, of course, she took it to Instagram to share her excitement.  

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Twitter account @chartdata, reported Beyoncé has had at least one song on the Hot 100 list over the last 24 years, from 1997 to 2020. She commented on her success saying, “you’ve been doing the damn thing since you were 16 years old.”

 

Since ‘Savage Remix’ with Megan Thee Stallion is the latest single to climb to the number two spot on the charts, it’s only right that the mama savage herself drops a video!

Watch Mrs. Tina give a shot at the #SavageRemixChallenge.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

1 photos Launch gallery

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

Continue reading 15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close