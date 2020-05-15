Mrs. Tina Lawson has become social media’s favorite auntie by showing her vibrant personality, sharing corny jokes, and most importantly giving us a deeper look into Beyoncé’s life.

To celebrate her daughter’s Billboard chart accomplishment, of course, she took it to Instagram to share her excitement.

The Twitter account @chartdata, reported Beyoncé has had at least one song on the Hot 100 list over the last 24 years, from 1997 to 2020. She commented on her success saying, “you’ve been doing the damn thing since you were 16 years old.”

Since ‘Savage Remix’ with Megan Thee Stallion is the latest single to climb to the number two spot on the charts, it’s only right that the mama savage herself drops a video!

Watch Mrs. Tina give a shot at the #SavageRemixChallenge.

Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com