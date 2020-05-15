CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks At Virtual Ceremony

Congratulations to Nick Cannon for graduating from Howard University last week.

The mogul enrolled in 2016 and finished school while maintaining his own morning radio show, being a host on “The Masked Singer”, continuing “Wild N Out”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The #HU2020 graduate even had the chance to speak at his virtual commencement ceremony sharing some gems to his colleagues.  He shared that obtaining a Ph.D. is his next educational goal.

“I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that has a proven legacy of producing great minds. I have friends, mentors, and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead,” Cannon said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Revolt TV reports that his goal is to become the most important person in media.

“Being able to have a multi-platform empire is really what I have been focusing on. Create household legacies and brands, from radio to digital to daily television, I just feel like I can really do things [that] no one else has ever done before.”

Watch a clip of the ceremony below.

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

18 photos Launch gallery

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Continue reading Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Feeling this look?

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And Speaks At Virtual Ceremony  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close