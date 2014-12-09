CLOSE
Trey Songz remakes Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’

Trey Songz is giving fans some holiday cheer this Christmas. Trigga has just released a rendition of Mariah Carey’s classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It’s been 20 years since the song was released and Trigga has decided to put his stamp on Mimi’s Yuletide signature hit. Look the R&B crooner to perform the song on ABC for the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, Dec. 25.

Meanwhile, fans who can’t get enough of the “What’s Best For You” singer can see him on Nicki Minaji’s The Pinkprint European tour in 2015. In a released statement, Minaj remarked:

It’s been way too long since I’ve seen my European Barbz! I can’t wait to get back and party with all of you with Trey Songz. We have more than a few surprises in store, and I promise this will be my biggest and best tour yet!.

Trey added:

I am thrilled to be headed to Europe with the beautiful and talented powerhouse NICKI MINAJ. The love I feel overseas is overwhelming, and I can’t wait to get the tour started to bring fans the best TRIGGA show possible.

Trey Songz remakes Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

