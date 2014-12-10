Real Kings Of R&B: R. Kelly & Jodeci Launch A New Tour & We Hope Jodeci Doesn’t Sound Like This [VIDEO]

Jo Jo, Help Me! No Really, Somebody Help What’s Left Of Jodeci Sing Their Tunes Like They Used To

OMG beauties! A tour was just announced that is sure to rock your world: The Real Kings of R&B Tour! And guess who’s going to be on it? All your favorite R&B bad boys: R. Kelly and Jodeci. While neither act is confirming the tour, Big Tigga took to Twitter to confirm it himself:

Can you imagine a Jodeci and R. Kelly tour?! In case you missed Jodeci had a comeback performance on the 2014 Soul Train Awards, feel free to check it out here. Spoiler alert: DeVante is rocking a Just For Me-esque top, well, side knot.

Bad hair styles or not, we can’t lie–a tour with R. Kelly and one of the best man bands in the history of R&B is kinda exciting. Think about the hits man: “Feenin’,” “Your Body’s Calling,” “Lately,” “Bump & Grind,” “Forever My Lady…” we could go on. This is not to be missed, even if Jodeci frontmen, K-Ci and JoJo perform the way they did in the video above. We give them a little credit since it’s been 20 years since the last Jodeci album. Maybe before the tour, the men of Jodeci will work on getting their vocal chords and hairstyles (DeVante) back to performance level.

However, R. Kelly, the king of longevity just released his latest album, Black Panties last year. And he and his vocal chords are obviously still in performance shape. But not to worry because it’s rumored that Jodeci’s in the studio working on their comeback album, which will feature production by Timbaland. So maybe they’re on the mend? Either way, check out the hilariously painful performance of the R&B superstars above.

