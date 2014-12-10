CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Real Kings Of R&B: R. Kelly & Jodeci Launch A New Tour & We Hope Jodeci Doesn’t Sound Like This [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jo Jo, Help Me! No Really, Somebody Help What’s Left Of Jodeci Sing Their Tunes Like They Used To

OMG beauties! A tour was just announced that is sure to rock your world: The Real Kings of R&B Tour! And guess who’s going to be on it? All your favorite R&B bad boys: R. Kelly and Jodeci. While neither act is confirming the tour, Big Tigga took to Twitter to confirm it himself:

Can you imagine a Jodeci and R. Kelly tour?! In case you missed Jodeci had a comeback performance on the 2014 Soul Train Awards, feel free to check it out here. Spoiler alert: DeVante is rocking a Just For Me-esque top, well, side knot.

MUST READ: #TBT: Watch Kelly Price Describe R. Kelly’s Genius While Recording ‘Friend Of Mine’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Bad hair styles or not, we can’t lie–a tour with R. Kelly and one of the best man bands in the history of R&B is kinda exciting. Think about the hits man: “Feenin’,” “Your Body’s Calling,” “Lately,” “Bump & Grind,” “Forever My Lady…” we could go on. This is not to be missed, even if Jodeci frontmen, K-Ci and JoJo perform the way they did in the video above. We give them a little credit since it’s been 20 years since the last Jodeci album. Maybe before the tour, the men of Jodeci will work on getting their vocal chords and hairstyles (DeVante) back to performance level.

However, R. Kelly, the king of longevity just released his latest album, Black Panties last year. And he and his vocal chords are obviously still in performance shape. But not to worry because it’s rumored that Jodeci’s in the studio working on their comeback album, which will feature production by Timbaland. So maybe they’re on the mend? Either way, check out the hilariously painful performance of the R&B superstars above.

RELATED STORIES:

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Ryan Gosling Cover Jodeci’s “Cry For You”

Feenin’: Jodeci Booed Off Stage

Jodeci’s Devante Swing Arrested At Subway Restaurant

Check Out This Female Artists To Listen To!

Girl Power: 11 Female Artists To Listen To Who Aren't Beyonce

20 photos Launch gallery

Girl Power: 11 Female Artists To Listen To Who Aren't Beyonce

Continue reading Girl Power: 11 Female Artists To Listen To Who Aren’t Beyonce

Girl Power: 11 Female Artists To Listen To Who Aren't Beyonce

 

Real Kings Of R&B: R. Kelly & Jodeci Launch A New Tour & We Hope Jodeci Doesn’t Sound Like This [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Jodeci , R&B , R. Kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close