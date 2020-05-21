CLOSE
Claudia Jordan: Is Catching Heat From Nicki Minaj’s Barbz

Caludia Jordan see’s what it’s like to come for Nicki Minaj, he fans don’t play at all.

 

Via Bossip

Nicki Minaj’s Barbz has found another victim and they’re maliciously mauling her on behalf of their Queen. After LisaRaye already caught hell in the form of trolling and threats for comments she made on “Out Loud With Claudia Jordan”, Claudia herself is catching heat.

During the show this week the show’s cohosts were discussing Usher’s comments that “Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim” and LisaRaye agreed noting that Nicki should “bow down” to her. Claudia also said that Nicki’s been inspired by the Queen Bee.

