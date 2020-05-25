CLOSE
Feature Story
Kandi Burruss Wins Season 3 Of ‘The Masked Singer’

FOX's "The Masked Singer" - Season Three Finale

Source: FOX / Getty

Season 3 of FOX’s hit show The Masked Singer wrapped and Kandi Burruss also known as the Night Angel took home the trophy!

“For so long I had to convince myself that I wasn’t enough,” Burruss said in her last clue package, adding, “When I didn’t find success as a solo artist, I decided to develop other businesses behind the scenes of music. I did what I had to do because I’m a mother.”

She added, “I’m here not just for myself, but for all women and for my little angels — to show them it’s never too late to be the person you were meant to be.”

Burruss beat out the Frog (Bow Wow) and Turtle (Jesse McCartney) for the honor.

After removing her mask, Burruss told the judges, comprised of Jenny McCarthey, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scheriznger and Robin Thicke how much winning Masked Singer meant to her.

“For a long time, I really stopped singing by myself because you get negative feedback and so it kind of messes with your head,” Burruss said. “But thank you. So I had really stopped. And I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back.”

Kandi Burruss Wins Season 3 Of ‘The Masked Singer’  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

