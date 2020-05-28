CLOSE
Jamie Foxx: Supporting Jimmy Fallon Says People Are Just Reaching

Jamie Foxx shows he’s a true friend and stands up for Jimmy Fallon after he was suffered backlash for doing a comedy sketch on Chris Rock on Saturday Night Live 20 Years ago.

Jamie Foxx is supporting fellow comedian Jimmy Fallon after the late night show host suffered backlash over an unearthed Blackface video.

“He was doing an impression of chris rock,” Foxx commented in an Instagram post about the controversy. “It wasn’t black face. We comedians I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch.”

“Bro you ain’t got to apologize for (expletive),” Foxx wrote in the comments below Fallon’s Instagram apology for the ‘SNL’ skit from 2000. In the clip, which made the rounds Monday on Twitter, Fallon appears in dark face paint while impersonating comedian Chris Rock.

“You are a comedian… and a great one at that,” Foxx wrote. “You did an incredible impersonation of Chris Rock… It was not black face.”

Foxx referenced his tenure on the Fox sketch comedy program “In Living Color” where “we did characters from every race.”

“You are all the way good,” wrote Foxx. “Keep doing you my friend! You are necessary!!”

In another comment Foxx continued, “Some of y’all didn’t even see the sketch… relax and laugh! It’s Other (expletive) out here that really don’t care bout ya… use that energy for them!!! But leave my mans alone.”

Close