George Floyd & His Killer Once Worked Security At The Same Club

As the protests and riots over the murder of George Floyd continue in Minneapolis, more details continue to be revealed about the history of both Floyd and one of the killer cops, Derek Chauvin, and as it turns out they actually shared some backstory together.
KSTP-TV is reporting that both Floyd and Chauvin actually worked security at the same south Minneapolis club at the same time for a minute before Chauvin eventually ended up taking Big Floyd‘s life.
George Floyd and now-former Officer Derek Chauvin both worked security at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street, according to Maya Santamaria. Santamaria owned the building for nearly two decades, but sold the venue within the last few months.
“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” Santamaria said. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.”
While one might think that the two might’ve had a personal beef (especially with the MAGA inspired racist hat that Chauvin has been seen wearing in a picture circulating around social media), Santamaria says she can’t be sure they knew each other as she employed a few dozen security guards including off-duty cops.
Regardless of whether or not they knew each other, the public is still demanding justice for Floyd and until Chauvin and his cop killing comrades are in charged, indicted and convicted, expect civil unrest to continue. But now that police have release heavily redacted versions of the body cams policed used while murdering Floyd, it seems like we’re bound to once again watch police get away with murder.
