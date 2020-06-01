CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Faith Evans Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After Allegedly Attacking Stevie J

Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment

Source: Courtesy of Faith Evans

Faith Evans was reportedly arrested last week after the “Soon As I Get Home” singer got into a “heated” argument with her husband, Stevie J. Per TMZ, the police were called into the singer’s Los Angeles home and discovered the Hitmen producer had “visible marks” and “scratches” on his face.

Evans was booked into custody on felony domestic violence charges and reportedly bonded out the same day. Neither her or her former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta personality have spoken about the incident.

The pair have been married since July 2018 and the arrest comes nearly a year after rumors surfaced that the couple’s marriage was unraveling. When at Essence Fest last year, Evans denied those rumors.

“I’m not in heaven yet,” Evans said. “Ain’t no trouble in paradise.” She added, “You can’t believe everything that you hear.”

RELATED: Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Episode About Biggie

RELATED: Then &amp; Now: Faith Evans Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Faith Evans Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After Allegedly Attacking Stevie J  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close