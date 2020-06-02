CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

How Well Do You Know Babyface? Take Our Quiz To Find Out

Babyface

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Babyface is a musical legend that has been creating some of our favorite hits for over five decades. As a recording artist, songwriter, and producer, he has earned 11 Grammys and created 26 number-one R&B hits throughout his career. He has worked with artists across all genres like Whitney Houston, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and P!nk–just to name a few.

Although you may have jammed out to his music for years, do you really know him? Take our quiz to find out.

How Well Do You Know Babyface? Take Our Quiz To Find Out  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close