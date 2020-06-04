CLOSE
Virginia Governor To Announce Removal Of Robert E. Lee Statue In Richmond

Well, it’s about damn time!

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to order the imminent removal of one of Richmond’s most controversial memorials: the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

According to reports from the Associated Press, the Democratic lawmaker is set to announce his plans on Thursday, which comes in the midst of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality. Located on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, the statue has been targeted with graffiti and other forms of vandalism over the past week, as residents of the city have taken to the street demanding justice for George Floyd.

The statue was erected in 1890 and as the years go by, it has steadily become a point of contention among those in Virginia and throughout the United States. While some insist the monument is an important war memorial and apart of our history that should remain, many others have called for its removal, pointing out that it’s nothing but a symbol of white supremacy.

“That is a symbol for so many people, black and otherwise of a time gone by of hate and oppression and being made to feel less than,” Del. Jay Jones, a black lawmaker from Norfolk, told the AP.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also announced on Wednesday that he and Councilman Mike Jones will introduce a measure next month to remove all Confederate monuments along Monument Avenues. This includes the statues memorializing Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.

“I appreciate the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission — those were the appropriate recommendations at the time,” Stoney said. “But times have changed, and removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many Black Richmonders and Virginians. Richmond is no longer the Capital of the Confederacy — it is filled with diversity and love for all — and we need to demonstrate that.”

We absolutely love to see it!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com. 

