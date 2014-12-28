CLOSE
Family Time: Mel B Back With Hubby For The Holidays

Mel B is putting to rest rumors she and husband Stephen Belafonte are on the outs.  The X-Factor U.K. judge answered those wondering if she was being abused by Belafonte, due to visible scratches and bruises on her body. The ex-Spice Girls member posted a picture on Instagram of herself along with Belafonte and daughters, Phoenix, 15, Angel, 8 and Madison, 3 with the caption: “Have a merry Christmas! #familytime #fundayFollow”.

MUST READ: Dropping Dimes: Mel B’s Mom Calls Out Son-In-Law For Abuse!

This comes on the heels of the America’s Got Talent judge being rushed to a London hospital after suffering from an accidental overdose of tranquilizers and alcohol.  When Mel B also missed one of the live show of The X-Factor U.K. and returned later many wondered about her appearance after spotting the injuries on her body. Fans started to accuse Belafone for his wife’s injuries, which prompted him to defend himself on Twitter.  The producer fired back stating:

Meanwhile, Mel’s mom, Andrea Brown continued to keep the allegations abuse going by quipping on the social media site:

Another one of Mel B’s family members is speaking out but this time in support of her marriage. Mel’s eldest daughter Phoenix from her first marriage to dancer Jimmy Guzlar is firing back at critics over the charges against her stepfather. A day before Mel B posted a picture with her family, Belafonte released one of himself on Instagram with the teen dishing about a last minute Christmas shopping trip. Belafonte remarked:

Me and @phoenixisphoenix getting last min Christmas shopping done!! #tisstheseason

Phoenix chimed in to support Belafonte in the comments stating:

Mel B's daughter Phoenix

Family Time: Mel B Back With Hubby For The Holidays was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Mel B , stephen belafonte

