Columbus Recreation And Parks Reopens Summer Youth & Adult Sports June 16th!

97 Day of Summer Block Party

With summer time officially kicking off in less than a week, many kids are looking forward to spending the summer outside playing with friends. Columbus Recreation and Parks are reopening summer youth and adult sports, kicking off on June 16th.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther recognizes the importance for children to interact with their peers in healthy ways.

“Many of summer’s most memorable pastimes include getting outdoors and participating in recreational activities like youth sports,” said Ginther. “While it’s important all residents continue to stay safe by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, I’m excited to connect more young people to healthy activities.”

Columbus city officials want to stress the importance of staying safe and are allowing only non-contact sports to begin such as baseball, fast pitch, softball and cricket, out the gate.

Tournaments and events for all non-contact and limited contact sports begins July 1st.

For more information, contact Columbus Recreation and Parks at 614.645.3366.

Source: NBC4i

