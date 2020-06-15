CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

5 Ways to Keep the Peace in Your Home

Raising Brilliance

Source: Chris Jenkins / Olympia D

There is so much chaos going on in the world, that if you’re not careful you’ll get dragged into it.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the civil rights movement that is going on about the injustice of police brutality, and your favorite celebrities showing their true colors.

Whew chile, 2020 is taking no prisoners. With social media being a big a lot for a lot of this chaos, you may fueled a bit overwhelmed and keeping up with whats trending.

So yes every now and then you have to take a break from doing all the reading and check your own mental health.

5 Ways to Keep Peace in your Household

  1. Practice Self Care Whenever you can
  2. Accept Reality, don’t get too comfortable living in the social world
  3. Have Talked with your families about tantrums and throwing fits, allowing your family to express themselves and perhaps understands their feelings, and thoughts
  4. Sleep has to be a priority to its just ay your brain will be fried
  5. Breathe, Breathe, Breathe, the more oxygen gets to the brain the clearer your head will be(not scientifically proven) breathing however helps to keep me calm so maybe it’ll work for you

Courtesy of The Washington Post

5 Ways to Keep the Peace in Your Home  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close