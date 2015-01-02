CLOSE
Baby Watch 2015: Love & Hip Hop’s Emily Announces She & Fabolous Expecting!

Former Love & Hip Hop star Emily B and Fabolous have a new addition coming to their family. Emily announced on Instagram she and The Young OG Project rapper are having another baby! Emily, the Creative Director for Bebe’s footware collection posted a picture of herself and growing baby bump with the caption:

Looking forward to the New Year…. And my new blessing.👶 Happy New Year!! ❤️

Dress: @valenciaatelier

Makeup : @nordia_ffaceit

Hair: @laidthathair

MUST READ: The Game Teams Up With Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Diddy, Fabolous & More For Mike Brown Tribute ‘Don’t Shoot’

Pregnancy isn’t stopping Em from slaying! This newest bundle of joy joins Emily and Fab’s son, Johan, 6 and her daughter from a previous relationship Tania, 16. Last week, Emily dropped a subtle hint about the latest member of the family on Christmas Day when she posted a picture of herself along with her family with the caption:

Happy Birthday Jesus.. Thank you for your many blessings. My heart is full because of you! #MyFamily #Christmas2014

Emily’s the latest star from the VH1 hit franchise to reveal their pregnancies. Em’s former Love & Hip Hop co-star Yandy Smith announced in October she and fiancé Mendeecees Harris were pregnant again and having a little girl. So far, Fab and his longtime lady love are keeping quiet on the sex and due date of the baby.

Emily B., Eva Marcille & Meelah Williams Look Flawless For New Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Baby On Board: Yandy Smith Pregnant Again & Expecting A Girl

Mommy Fit Motivation: Jeanette Jenkins Gives Tips On Working Out While Pregnant

Baby Watch 2015: Love & Hip Hop’s Emily Announces She & Fabolous Expecting! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

emily b , Emily Bustamante , Fabolous , Love and hip hop new york

