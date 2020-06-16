CLOSE
Christopher Columbus Statue to Be Taken Down at Columbus State Community College

Columbus State Community College announced in a public statement that they will be removing the massive statue of Christopher Columbus from campus.

“In taking this action, we are being mindful of societal change and forward movement,” said Columbus State Board of Trustees President Anthony Joseph. “We do not seek to erase history, but to make an intentional shift in what we visibly honor and celebrate as an institution. This is the first of many steps in what will be a lengthy journey as the College seeks to build on and improve our ongoing efforts toward broadened diversity and inclusion.”

The statue is one of the many that have come under fire by Black Lives Matter protesters demanding they be removed because of the insensitivity to many races and cultures.  No word if the City of Columbus will be removing any other statues around town.

Although most protest have been peaceful, some looting took place early on causing most businesses to close and board up in the Short North and downtown area of Columbus. But in true Columbus form, the city has come together to turn a negative into a positive by turning boarded up businesses into works of art.  Art Unites Columbus has spearheaded the project of bringing artist together to make what some saw as a negative into beautiful works of art throughout the downtown and short north area. Take a look at some of the murals that have been created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. FEATURE STORY: ‘Twenty Dollars?’ George Floyd’s Brother Asks Congress ‘What A Black Man’s Life Is Worth’  

Close