Gabrielle Union: Opens Up About NBC Racism Case

Gabrielle Union is spilling all of the tea about the NBC investigation racism case.

Via LoveBScott

While appearing on the “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” this week, the actress weighed in on the ongoing conversation of systemic racism amid the Black Lives Matter protests and opened up about the discrimination she claims she experienced during her short time as a judge on “AGT.”

Union, 47, not only slammed NBC Universal and the show’s production company, Fremantle Media, but she also called out producer and EP, Simon Cowell for his alleged smoking on set.

