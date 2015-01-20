Gilbert Arenas Lands On Probation For Illegal Fireworks Arrest

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas won’t be facing jail time following his 2013 arrest for illegal fireworks. Arenas’ run in with the law took place on June 2013, when police in Los Angeles stopped him for speeding in the early hours of the morning. Once Arenas was pulled over, officers saw on the bed of his truck the 100 pounds of fireworks and promptly arrested him for the illegal explosives and driving without a license. Dude, what fireworks show were you putting on with all that!? Arenas, the on again/off again boo of Basketball Wives: LA star Laura Govan, claimed the fireworks were all for a charity fireworks event and the cops didn’t stop the show from going on. Arenas alleged he had THREE trucks filled with fireworks and the police just snatched up one!

Now, TMZ is reporting Arenas has been placed back on probation for the incident. See, ole’ Gilbert was already on probation from his previous case involving he and former Washington Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton. The two had a infamous Christmas Eve face-off where they both pulled guns on each other in the Wizards locker room in 2010. Arenas completed his probation for the gun incident before he was charged with the fireworks, where he pled no contest to receive 10 days of community service, $41,240 in fines and must remain on probation until Jan. 2016.

