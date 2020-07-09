CLOSE
Future Launches COVID-19 Scholarship To Help College Freshmen In Georgia

Future is making a difference in the community.

The Atlanta native announced he is launching the “I’m Still a Dreamer” Georgia COVID-19 Scholarship to incoming college freshmen through his FreeWishes Foundation.

“You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams. Despite this Covid-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big,” he said in a press statement.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants but have graduated from a Georgia high school with a 3.0-grade point average and enrolled in a college or university for fall 2020. Applicants must apply for the scholarship the graduates must submit a personal video describing their goals, interests, passions, and how the coronavirus pandemic has personally affected their lives.

The maximum scholarship award is $2,500.

The rapper along with his mother, Stephanie Jester, and his sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson co-founded the FreeWishes Foundation to help make dreams come true for the youth in the Atlanta area.

Georgia students interested in applying should submit their application here by July 27 at 3 p.m.

Future Launches COVID-19 Scholarship To Help College Freshmen In Georgia  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

