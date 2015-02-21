CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘I Love New York’ Reality Star Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer

Former I Love New York star Ahmad Givens has passed away after suffering a long battle with cancer. Givens, known as “Real” who went on to have his own spin-off series Real Chance of Love with his brother, dies Friday night after a visit from his family. TMZ is reporting Givens’ brother Kamal aka “Chance”, stated the reality star’s health deteriorated when he fell last month and became bedridden since then.

MUST READ: SAD NEWS: ‘Real Chance Of Love’ Star Diagnosed With Cancer

The reality star was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2013. Givens then proceeded to undergo surgery where his health started to improve. Last year the cancer returned and Givens started chemotherapy treatments. According to Kamal, on Friday night his brother started to have issues with his speech and eyesight while his family paid him a visit. Givens’ loves ones knew it was only a matter of time before he succumbed to the illness. Hours later Givens died. Kamal shared a touching message online about his brother where he stated:

By to my favorite guy in this whole world be in peace we love you forever bro I’ll see you one day soon we shall dance again in God’s kindom forever and ever bro words can’t describe my pain world pray for me!

RELATED STORIES:

Prayers Up: Cincinnati Bengals’ Devon Still Gives Sad Update On Daughter’s Cancer Fight

A Guide To Telling Your Loved Ones You Have Cancer

SAD NEWS: ‘Dee’ From ‘What’s Happening’ Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

‘I Love New York’ Reality Star Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Real and Chance , Real Chance of Love

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close