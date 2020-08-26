CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

White Teen Suspected In Kenosha Protest Shooting Arrested On Murder Charges

Protests Erupt After Kenosha, WI Police Shoot Black Man 7 Times In The Back

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teen who allegedly shot and killed at least two people on August 25 during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been arrested and is now facing murder charges.

Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois early Wednesday morning and is expected to be extradited to Wisconsin for a court hearing later this week.

Protesters clashed with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday (August 25) after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, multiple times in the back while his children watched on Sunday (August 24).

Witnesses described Rittenhouse as a member of a “vigilante” group of individuals who had a long gun and brazenly walked down a street in Kenosha and opened fire, striking multiple people and killing two. The teen could be seen walking right past a large number of cops who let him go into the night during the protest.

Rittenhouse had allegedly shot someone several blocks away and was picked up on video running as protesters attempted to subdue him. He fell to the ground before getting back up and firing more rounds.

RELATED: Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People At Deadly Jacob Blake Protest In Kenosha, Wisconsin

RELATED: Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From Waist Down After Police Shooting

RELATED: Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops Repeatedly Shoot Black Men Walking Away

White Teen Suspected In Kenosha Protest Shooting Arrested On Murder Charges  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

TM

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close