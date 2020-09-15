Ohio: Attorney General Dave Yost Wants Netflix To Remove ‘Cuties”

The Ohio AG Dave Yost is speaking out to Netflix to remove the show “Cuties”.
Via Fox19
The AG said in a press release the film continuously shows kids using their bodies in sexual manners to get out of trouble.
“In this era where we are fighting a seemingly never-ending battle against human trafficking, this film is counterproductive – it whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways,” Yost said. “I vehemently opposed the continued streaming of the movie and request that it is voluntarily removed.”
