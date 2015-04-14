It took falling deep in love with his girlfriend Gillian Iliana Waters for Michael Jai White to realize he was wrong about women all along. The “Why Did I Get Married” star reflected on his love life in a new letter he penned to his exes on Facebook.

According to Michael, he thought all women were “crazy” and “needy.” But the tables have turned and the hunky star finds himself craving the same “emotional attention.”

Read his heartfelt message, below:

We hear that!

RELATED STORIES:

Michael Jai White & Tyson Beckford Star In Stripper Flick

Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White On Tyler Perry “All His Work Is Not The Same!”

Michael Jai White Apologizes To His Exes In Open Letter: ‘I Believed All Women Were Crazy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com