Red’s Hall of Fame Second Baseman Joe Morgan Dead at 77

The Cincinnati Red’s have suffered a loss with the announcement of Hall of Famer Joe Morgan passing away at 77. If you’re a true Red’s fan you know about the Red Machine and the amazing back to back years that Cincinnati won the World Series titles in 1975 and 1976. You also know that these two championships wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of Morgan.
Morgan first came to the Reds in 1972 after starting his career with the Houston Colt .45’s in 1963. Morgan stayed with the Reds until the ending of the 1979 season. Morgan’s Major League career spanned 22 years. He was inducted into the Red’s Hall of Fame in 1987 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990.
