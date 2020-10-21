CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Man Dies In Gun Fire Exchange With Elmwood Place Police

Man killed in gunfire exchange with the Elmwood Place Police.

 

Via FOX19

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Rodney Arnez Barnes, 48. The incident began as a traffic stop around 1:31 p.m, when an Elmwood Place police officer pulled Barnes over at Linden Street and Highland Avenue, the Elmwood Place police chief said. After a brief encounter, according to the sheriff’s office, the police officer and Barnes exchanged fire, and Barnes was struck. Barnes was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

cincinnati , dies , donjuanfasho , Elmwood , exchange , fasho celebrity news , Fire , Gun , in , man , Place , police , With

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close