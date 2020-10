Drake got roasted on Twitter for his unappetizing birthday menu.

via: AceShowbiz

Drake turned 34 on Saturday, October 24 and he marked it by throwing an early birthday party in Los Angeles on Friday night. While the celebration was undoubtedly a merry one, with tons of purple and while balloons hung on the ceilings and candles decorating the room, at least one thing from the bash has left people appalled.

