OHIO: Has Been Approved For $425 Million In Relief Funds

Ohio has been approved for millions of dollars in relief funds.

Via FOX19

A total of $425 million in federal CARES Act funding will go towards helping small businesses, rent and mortgage assistance, higher education, rural hospitals, non-profit unemployment, and the arts, State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) announced on Tuesday.

Here is how the $425 million will be broken down:

$125 million for small business grants, which will allow small businesses to apply for up to $10,000 in relief

$100 million for higher education to assist with added expenses due to COVID-19

$62 million for rural/critical access hospitals

$55 million for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to be administered by the DSA through various Community Action Agencies

$38 million in liquor permit rebates

Also On 100.3: