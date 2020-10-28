CLOSE
OHIO: Has Been Approved For $425 Million In Relief Funds

Ohio has been approved for millions of dollars in relief funds.

 

Via FOX19

A total of $425 million in federal CARES Act funding will go towards helping small businesses, rent and mortgage assistance, higher education, rural hospitals, non-profit unemployment, and the arts, State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) announced on Tuesday.

Here is how the $425 million will be broken down:

  • $125 million for small business grants, which will allow small businesses to apply for up to $10,000 in relief
  • $100 million for higher education to assist with added expenses due to COVID-19
  • $62 million for rural/critical access hospitals
  • $55 million for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to be administered by the DSA through various Community Action Agencies
  • $38 million in liquor permit rebates
Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

 

