Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District

According to the AP, Incumbent Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan has won Ohio’s 13th Congressional District against former state representative Republican Christina Hagan.
Ohio’s 13th Congressional District covers primarily the Mahoning Valley but also includes Portage County and parts of Akron.
Ryan is currently serving his ninth term.
