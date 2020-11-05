CLOSE
Joe Biden Breaks Obama’s Record For Most Votes For Presidential Candidate

The Democratic presidential nominee surpassed 70.33 million votes as of 2:38 p.m., according to The Associated Press.

Cardi B Joe Biden ELLE Magazine

Source: ELLE Magazine / ELLE

Joe Biden has officially broken Barack Obama’s record for the most-ever votes cast for a Presidential candidate in a U.S. Election. Despite leading the popular vote, ballots are still being counted to determine whether Joe Biden will officially become the next President of the United States. Both sides turned out, mailing in more votes than ever before in history and turning up at the polling stations. Several states are still counting ballots and, with a recount expected in Wisconsin, it could be days or weeks before we found out who won.

Joe Biden Breaks Obama’s Record For Most Votes For Presidential Candidate  was originally published on wiznation.com

