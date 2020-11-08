CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Drops Fiery Monologue on ‘SNL’, “Come Get Your N*gga Lessons”

Razor sharp social commentary, per usual.

Talk about exquisite timing. Dave Chappelle hosted the first episode of Saturday Night Live since the United States elected a new President in Joe Biden that same day, and he delivered in an albeit limited role.

Chappelle wasn’t in too many sketches, but he made the most of his screen time. His opening monologue had some awkward moments (a women’s salary joke didn’t really fly), but when he was hitting, it was the fiery wokeness we’ve come to expect.

Such as when he was thankful for the coronavirus. “You guys remember what life was like before COVID? I do,” said Chappelle. “It was mass shooting every week, anyone remember that? Thank God for COVID. Something had to lock these murderous whites up and keep them in the house.”

A bit about Trump running around like an outbreak monkey “raw dogging the Earth” went over quite well also.

Other topics that Chappelle hit in his monologue include people who refuse to wear masks, “fat ass” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a sobering take on empathy, general Donald Trump slander and urging folk to “come get these n*gger lessons” on how to survive during these tumultuous times.

One sketch worth noting was the “Uncle Ben” clip that had Maya Rudolph portraying Aunt Jemima and Kenan Thompson portraying Uncle Ben. Apparently, Black spokespeople were being canned, but Chappelle, who portrayed “the Allstate guy” and hilariously broke character managed to save his job.

Watch below and let us know what you think of Chappelle’s latest turning holding down SNL.

“DC Morning”

 

Dave Chappelle Drops Fiery Monologue on ‘SNL’, “Come Get Your N*gga Lessons”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

