CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Browns Fans RB Nick Chubb Is Back

Washington Football Team v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Cleveland Browns fans started off the 2020 NFL season on fire when it seemed they got snake bit from injuries from key players, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr. then the announcement that Baker Mayfield is being placed in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure.  If your a Browns fan you might be saying WTH else!

Today the what else is good news as our star running back is back!!

The Browns have designated running back Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve, where he’s been since Oct. 5th with his sprained MCL.   Read More

Browns Fans RB Nick Chubb Is Back  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close