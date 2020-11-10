Browns Fans RB Nick Chubb Is Back

Cleveland Browns fans started off the 2020 NFL season on fire when it seemed they got snake bit from injuries from key players, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr. then the announcement that Baker Mayfield is being placed in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. If your a Browns fan you might be saying WTH else!

Today the what else is good news as our star running back is back!!

The Browns have designated running back Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve, where he’s been since Oct. 5th with his sprained MCL. Read More

News & Notes: Nick Chubb looks good in 1st practice back from injury 📰 » https://t.co/iEa6VMPQyz pic.twitter.com/MiOPcuMAjc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 9, 2020

