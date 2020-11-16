CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One Nostril, Negative In Other

The Queen is fine though.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Source: 2020HHA / Getty

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spike across the country and we are once again reminded that celebrity status does not protect you from this deadly virus. One of music’s brightest talents in Erykah Badu is looking for answers.

As spotted on Page Six,  Badu is the latest musical performer to have to reassess their movements in the current Covid-19 environment. On Friday, November 13 she vented her frustration regarding her recent hospital visit.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” Badu tweeted. “Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh.”

Naturally, after the post went viral she was faced with thousands of naysayers who doubted her claim. She then followed things up with a screenshot of her results which exonerated her from any cap. “Left nostril positive & right nostril negative,” the comments section of the paperwork read.

She is not the first high profile name to receive some confusing results from their Covid-19 examinations. Earlier this month, Tesla founder Elon Musk said he took the test four times and got different results. “

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk tweeted. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

Thankfully, Fat Belly Bella is feeling just fine and took the test in order to perform live. “I don’t feel bad at all. We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks .”

Photo:

Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One Nostril, Negative In Other  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 month ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 7 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 7 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 9 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close