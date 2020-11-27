CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Black Luxury Shoe Designer Tori Soudan’s High Heels Are Well Worth The Splurge

Beauties, if you're ready to step your shoe game up, then this is for you!

District Of Fashion Runway Show

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

Luxury shoe designer, Tori Soudan, believes that woman should dress from the shoes up, and after seeing her collection, we couldn’t agree more. As one of the few Black female shoe designers in the world, Tori debuted her first shoe collection in 2011 as a way to give women what she knew they deserved. Now, her Tori Soudan Shoe Collection is all about timeless sophistication and sexy, fearless style!
District Of Fashion Runway Show

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

In Tori’s eyes, shoes can tell a story and she designs them in such a way that express how unstoppable women can be. Each design is handmade in Italy and embodies her love of art, photography and fashion. In a statement on her website, Tori explained her love for creating and designing luxury shoes. “I love creating dimensions in my designs, I play with light and reflection, smooth vs soft surfaces and sheen vs matte as it’s essential to me to move beyond the ordinary into something that denotes distinction,” she explained.
District Of Fashion Runway Show

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

The Tori Soudan Collection features a variety of styles including clutches, tote bags and handbags and of course, luxury style shoes. From the Black and White Julee bootie, to the sexy Adia Black and Yellow thigh high boot and every stylish shoe in between, Tori’s collection offers something chic and trendy that’ll be sure to turn heads whenever you walk into a room.

The vibrant prints and colors of Tori’s collection speak for itself as each statement piece is bold enough to turn even the most boring outfit into a high fashion, runway look. If you’ve got your eye on a few pieces from Tori’s collection then you’re definitely in good company as her styles have attracted all types of women including celebs like Iyanla Vanzant, Tamron Hall, Debbie Allen, Bozoma Saint John, Tasha Smith, Angela Bassett, Amanda Seales and so many more.

While the pieces in Tori’s collection are a bit pricey, they are well worth the splurge! For more, visit Tori’s website here https://www.torisoudan.com/.

Black Luxury Shoe Designer Tori Soudan’s High Heels Are Well Worth The Splurge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 week ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 2 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close