OHIO: Nurses Are In High Demand During Covid-19

Looks like Ohio nurses are in huge demand.
Via FOX19
Due to the record-breaking numbers from the current COVID-19 surge, the medical community nationwide is getting hit hard.
The storyline is no different in Ohio, and Cleveland Naushay Adams of EduCare Medical Staffing said the demand for nurses is real.
“During this pandemic, that rates have increased drastically for the need of nursing,” said Adams.
Realistically, all this has caused officials like Adams to double the amount of money she would normally have to pay out for nurses.
