CLOSE
Cincinnati News
HomeCincinnati News

7 year old shot on Christmas Day

Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

 

Christmas night turn bad for a 7 year old in Cincinnati as multiple shots fired into an apartment struck the child.

Police are investigating and it is unknown the extent of the 7-year-olds injury. Last update Authorities stated the child was alert and awaiting surgery at Children’s Hospital.

It is unknown if the shots were intended for the apartment or random.

 

 

Radio One Cincinnati Backpack Pull-Up
Radio One Cincinnati Backpack Pull-Up
35 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

cincinnati , Shooting

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 month ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 1 month ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 8 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close