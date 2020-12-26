7 year old shot on Christmas Day

Christmas night turn bad for a 7 year old in Cincinnati as multiple shots fired into an apartment struck the child.
Police are investigating and it is unknown the extent of the 7-year-olds injury. Last update Authorities stated the child was alert and awaiting surgery at Children’s Hospital.
It is unknown if the shots were intended for the apartment or random.
