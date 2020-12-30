OHIO NEWS: Statewide Curfew Extended Through January 23rd

2020 is almost over, but Ohio’s statewide curfew to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19 is going to continue well into the first month of 2021.

Governor Mike DeWine has an announced the extension of the state’s curfew that will remain until at least Jan. 23. It runs every day from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It does not apply to those coming and going from work, those who have an emergency or need medical care. It’s also not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

Also allowed is carryout purchases and drive-thru at fast-food restaurants.

The cutoff time for selling food and drinks to customers for those stopping inside the businesses is 10 p.m.

So why is the state curfew being extended once again?

Gov. DeWine explains how it is unclear the Holiday season might “have on our hospital and health care systems.”

Another reason to end 2020 and start 2021 very safely.

Curfew ➡ @OHDeptofHealth is extending the 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. statewide curfew for another three weeks until January 23, 2021. This is b/c we don’t yet know what effect the holidays may have on our hospitals and health care systems, so we must continue to be cautious. pic.twitter.com/mVDaBYB0vx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

As a reminder, the curfew does not apply to those: ✅ going to and from work

✅ who have an emergency or need medical care The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries/going to the pharmacy. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must cease at 10:00 p.m. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

