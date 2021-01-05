Reverend Al Sharpton Deliver a Speech at Public Memorial Andre Hill

The city of Columbus is still seeking justice for the wrongful murder of Andre Hill, by Columbus Police officer Adam Coy. Today is a public memorial that is being held at the First Church of God 3480 Refugee Road. The family and friends of Andre Hill are grieving his death.
The memorial was put together by Attorney for the Hill family, Ben Crump. In attendance is Representative Joyce Beatty and Bishop Timothy Clark.
Although the city of Columbus would have loved to step out and show the family their support, this memorial service was invitation only.
On Dec 22nd Adam Coy was fired from the Columbus Police Dept. BCI is continuing to investigate.
Courtesy of 10tv
Barack Obama Under Fire For Criticizing “Defund The Police” Slogan
Yes We Can Defund The Police— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) December 2, 2020
A million takes on "defund the police" and nobody noticed or thought it was worthy of comment that it was initially "abolish the police" before changing swiftly and imperceptibly in mainstream discourse at some point during the summer.— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) December 2, 2020
this is the best explanation I've seen for "defund the police" as a slogan and policypic.twitter.com/O5tUNk4IQQ— ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) December 2, 2020
If people don’t like “defund the police” I’m cool with going back to “fuck the police”.— Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) December 2, 2020
Nobody cares what people who aren't even committed to ending police violence think of “defund the police.” The fact that ending state violence is a PR issue before it's a people's lives issue says a lot.— William C. (@williamcson) December 2, 2020
obama doesn't like "defund the police" as a slogan because it is a specific actionable thing with a clear goal in mind. hope, change, yes we can & all that are better because they don't require you to actually do anything after saying them— Shaun (@shaun_vids) December 2, 2020
“Demilitarize the police”— Drew Comments (@sjs856) December 2, 2020
“End qualified immunity”
“End no-knock warrants”
“No body cam, no badge”
“Abolish chokeholds now”
Any one of these is a slogan where you can get people to see your point of view. But just saying “defund the police” makes people nervous
Regarding “defund the police” & other “snappy” slogans:— Dr. Steven W. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) December 2, 2020
It’s OK to lose some ppl, especially if they’re holding power and standing in our way and if we want to take it away from them to crate a better world than the one they’ve created.
You: alienated by the phrase “defund the police.”— Kashana (@kashanacauley) December 2, 2020
Me: alienated by that weird thing where cops keep killing black people and getting raises for it.
I don't want to hear anyone criticizing "defund the police" unless they have constructive alternatives for persuasive ways to frame demand. "Reform" suggests toothless symbolic BS that doesn't fix problem. I hate it when people just complain about what activists are doing wrong.— Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) December 2, 2020
Reverend Al Sharpton Deliver a Speech at Public Memorial Andre Hill was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com