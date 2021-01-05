Pharrell, KAWS Virgil Abloh Discuss Fashion & Culture On ‘OTHERTone’ Podcast [Watch]

2021 is now underway and content creators are pushing the pedal already. Last week three titans of industry discussed style, legacy and more.

As spotted on Hypebeast Pharrell Williams has reignited his OTHERTone podcast. On the first episode of 2021 he invited his contemporaries Virgil Abloh and KAWS to join him for some in depth conversation. Along with his co-hosts Fam-Lay and Scott Vener, the gang discussed a myriad of topics concerning art, style and more.

The trio begin the conversation by detailing how they all originally met each other. Skateboard P and KAWS’s friendship dates back to 2004 when they first connected in Japan. The American artist would go on to design the album artwork for The Clipse’s 2009 Til The Casket Drops. While the brief walk through memory lane served as a lighthearted introduction to the discussion Virgil let it be known he doesn’t live in the past. Both Abloh and Pharrell agreed that they don’t look at their former selves as they both feel it doesn’t provide any inspiration for future creativity.

Naturally Virgil’s current role at Louis Vuitton came up to which he pointed out that it’s more than a prestigious job to him. “To me, there’s one level of the work that’s designing at Louis, but my real job is to make sure that there’s, like, six young Black kids that take my job after me. For me, it’s not just to run around and make cool stuff. None of that really feeds my ego” he revealed. “What I would be more impressed by is the next candidate for a house that gets hired as the next head designer has this, like, multidisciplinary background and comes from, you know, not a fashion school and thinks in a different dimension and him get a shot.” Williams seconded that ethos saying “I love what I’m doing every day, and am way more driven to do this goodwill and get out here and be supportive of these kids, this Black ambition, those are the vehicles that I am really driven by”.

