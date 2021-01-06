CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Lawmakers React To Violent Riot at US Capitol

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-NOMINEES

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Ohio lawmakers publically react to Wednesday’s violent pro-Trump protest and attempt to seize the US Capitol Building that took place as the House was certifying the Electoral vote from the 2020 Presidential Election.

What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into The US Capitol Face?

Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol

U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (D-OH) reacts:

https://twitter.com/RepMarciaFudge/status/1346927799261683714

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) concurs:

https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown/status/1346914935553585156

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) called on President Trump:

https://twitter.com/senrobportman/status/1346918741813157889

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko issued a lengthy Twitter thread,

“What is happening in Washington, D.C. is appalling and unconscionable. The blame lies entirely with President Trump and his supporters, including the Republican elected officials who have defended him for the past four years, as he was breaking democratic rule after democratic rule.

I woke up hopeful for America this morning after Georgia elected its first Black and its first Jewish U. S. Senators. Not in a million years would I have expected to see extremists invade the Capitol to stop the certification of the presidential election.

This has to stop. We cannot let a violent mob disrupt our democratic process. I urge my Republican colleagues to condemn these riots and stop advancing dangerous conspiracy theories.”

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong (D-OH)

https://twitter.com/EmiliaSykesOH/status/1346921735644393474

U.S. Repetitive Tim Ryan (D-OH)

https://twitter.com/RepTimRyan/status/1346911563236560899

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-OH)

https://twitter.com/RepMarcyKaptur/status/1346938635229163520

U.S. Presentative Bob Gibbs (R-OH)

https://twitter.com/RepBobGibbs/status/1346913253998415874

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-OH)

https://twitter.com/boblatta/status/1346946527227502592

U.S. Representative David Joyce’s office (R-OH)

https://twitter.com/RepDaveJoyce/status/1346936524898787329

U.S. Representative Troy Balderson (R-OH)

https://twitter.com/RepBalderson/status/1346931471219625984

Ohio Lawmakers React To Violent Riot at US Capitol  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 days ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close