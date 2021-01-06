Ohio Lawmakers React To Violent Riot at US Capitol

Ohio lawmakers publically react to Wednesday’s violent pro-Trump protest and attempt to seize the US Capitol Building that took place as the House was certifying the Electoral vote from the 2020 Presidential Election.

U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (D-OH) reacts:

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) concurs:

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) called on President Trump:

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko issued a lengthy Twitter thread,

“What is happening in Washington, D.C. is appalling and unconscionable. The blame lies entirely with President Trump and his supporters, including the Republican elected officials who have defended him for the past four years, as he was breaking democratic rule after democratic rule.

I woke up hopeful for America this morning after Georgia elected its first Black and its first Jewish U. S. Senators. Not in a million years would I have expected to see extremists invade the Capitol to stop the certification of the presidential election.

This has to stop. We cannot let a violent mob disrupt our democratic process. I urge my Republican colleagues to condemn these riots and stop advancing dangerous conspiracy theories.”

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Strong (D-OH)

U.S. Repetitive Tim Ryan (D-OH)

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-OH)

U.S. Presentative Bob Gibbs (R-OH)

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-OH)

These attacks on our democracy, Capitol, & @CapitolPolice are abhorrent & must stop. This is not how the Constitution has guided our country & citizens over the past 232yrs. My eternal gratitude goes to the men & women who protect us 24/7 at the Capitol. I pray for their safety. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative David Joyce’s office (R-OH)

U.S. Representative Troy Balderson (R-OH)

