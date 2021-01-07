Kaleidoscope Hair Products Goes Natural With Unikorn Collection

The old saying goes “long hair don’t care,” but recently, it has been natural hair that has proven to be most carefree. Black women are abandoning relaxers and embracing their kinks, coils, and curls now more than ever. Due to the shift, many haircare brands creating products to supply the demand that naturalists have produced. One of the brands stepping up to the plate to assure black women and girls’ natural crowns are cared for properly is Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

Former hairstylist turned beauty boss Jesseca DuPart launched Kaleidoscope Hair Products in 2014 because she saw a need; women were losing their hair (especially edges) due to several things, including improper use products and lack of care. In 2014, Jessica’s idea to create products that would help her clients didn’t seem like a major deal, but her thoughtfulness is now a multimillion-dollar business. The brand that has products that cater to children, adults, male, and female of all races will enter the natural hair game with The Unikorn Collection

The Unikorn Collection is paraben, sulfate, mineral oil, petrolatum, and silicone-free products that provide an abundance of hydration, which combats breakage and promotes growth. Thanks to Jessica’s knowledge as a stylist, she understood that the transition hair must make from relaxed to natural can be problematic for some, which prompted her to create a line of products that target transitioners with exceptionally fragile strands. Jesseca, affectionately known as Da Real BB Judy, stated, “I created the UniKorn Collection for people that like to switch their hair up often – just as I do, t’s okay to change your styles with the latest trends, but you have to take proper care of your hair too. This is a hydration-rich, anti-breakage collection with nutrients to replenish hair that has been compromised from styling too often.

In keeping with her marketing and branding genius, the packaging and promotional content of the Unikorn Collection lives up to its name. The line consists of the five budget-friendly products listed below.

Enchanted Garden Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($13.99, 8 oz) – Cleanses & hydrates Thoroughly cleanse hair and scalp with this hydration-rich shampoo that removes product build-up while preventing breakage. Infused with Shea Butter, Coconut Oil & Raw Honey to cleanse and hydrate hair.

Enchanted Garden Conditioner ($13.99, 8 oz) – Detangles & Conditions Follow up your shampoo with the Enchanted Garden Conditioner to replenish moisture. Infused with Shea Butter, Raw Honey, Jojoba Seed Oil, and Aloe Vera Leaf Juices to detangle and condition.

Magically Soft Deep Conditioner ($13.99, 12 oz) – Deeply penetrates & restores moisture. Prevent breakage with this deep conditioner that magically penetrates deep into the hair shaft. Infused with Shea Butter, Avocado Oil, Raw Honey, and Coconut Oil to restore moisture.

Abracadabra Curl Cream Trainer ($13.99, 12 oz) – Softens, defines & trains curls For soft and defined curls and coils, finger Abracadabra Curl Cream Trainer through freshly shampooed hair to soften, define and train curls. Infused with Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, and Raw Honey to hydrate and train curls into shape.

Twi-Light Defining Gel ($13.99, 12 oz) – Lightly holds, hydrates & defines, and trains curls hydrated and defined curls finger Twi-Light Curl Defining Gel. Best paired with the Abracadabra Curl Cream Trainer for the best of both worlds. Infused with Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, and Raw Honey to shine and define waves, curls, and coils.

Oh, and since we know how Kaleidoscope customers rock with Jesseca and about the brand’s products, I would advise you to head over to the website and sign up for the mailing list so that you can be notified of the drop. The Unikorn Collection will go live at Midnight EST.

Kaleidoscope Hair Products Goes Natural With Unikorn Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

