CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Skepta & Nike To Drop New Nike Air Max Tailwind V SK Air 5

Nike and Skepta continue their business relationship in the new year.

Skepta Performs At Olympia London

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Years after UK rapper Skepta collaborated with Nike on some butters Air Max 97‘s, the grime artist is once again in the lab with the Swoosh brand and pics have leaked of their next rumored silhouette remix.

Their supposed next release will be a new take on the The Air Max Tailwind V SK Air 5 which will incorporate features from the Air Max Tailwind Plus with elements of the Tailwind 5 to create something brand new for the new year.

According to the IG post detailing the new Nike/Skepta ‘SK Air,’ “The black web-like pattern at the front of the shoe has been taken from the Air Max Tailwind 5 Plus, and the back end of the shoe including the zig zag (highlighted in chrome) as well as the heel design itself, has been taken from the original Air Max Tailwind 5.”

Add in some 3M on the tongue and heel and y’all got some heat.

This would be Nike and Skepta fifth collaboration and is scheduled to drop later this year after being pushed back due to the pandemic last year. Are you interested in picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments section.

Skepta & Nike To Drop New Nike Air Max Tailwind V SK Air 5  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 days ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close