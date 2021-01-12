We all love good weather, especially when its decent enough to get out and go for a walk, or take the kids to the park. I mean come on we have been stuck in the house since Forever now, so getting out of the house is necessary.

Of course we will continue to practice social distance and keep our mask on! The nest couple of days are going to be above average Warm, like in the 40’s. It might not sound too WARM, but its January and a 40+ degree day, ill take over the usual below freezing weather.

Today its going to be around a high of 45, tomorrow 45, and Thursday 45! There may be some slight snow coming over the weekend but even than the weather will be in the 30’s.

Enjoy these next couple of days and get some air if you can!

Warmer Days Ahead in the Cbus! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com