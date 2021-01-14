Dr. Dre: Accused Of Putting A Gun To His Ex-Wife Head Before His Aneurysm

According to Dr. Dre soon to be Ex-wife Nicole Young. Dr. Dre allegedly put a gun to her head. See what else she had to say below.

Via LoveBScott

The filing came just “days before” Dr. Dre was rushed to the hospital.

‘Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20 2001,’ she claimed. ‘Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000.

‘Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016,’ she added. ‘Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.’

Nicole also responded to a declaration Dr. Dre previously made to the court that she had never called the police, explaining that she had been overwhelmed with fear.

