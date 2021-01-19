CLOSE
Ohio
Ohio: Two Ohio Residents Are Facing Federal Charges

There are still charge’s being made from those that participated in the Violent Capitol protest. The latest are two people from Ohio.

Jessica Watkins, 38, and Donovan Crowl, 50, were arrested by federal agents early Monday in Champaign County. They are being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

Crowl is reportedly a former Marine. Both are members of the Ohio State Regular Militia, according to an FBI investigation, with Watkins claiming at the top of her Parler account page to be the militia’s commanding officer.  The militia is a dues-paying subset of the Oath Keepers, which FBI agents describe as a “large but loosely organized collection of militia who believe the federal government has been corrupted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.”

