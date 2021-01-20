CLOSE
Fashion & Style
Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won The 2021 Inauguration

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman took the stage at the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan 20th and delivered a poem that completely stole the show. The Los Angeles native recited an original piece called “The Hill We Climb,” and brought tears to many in the audience as well as watching at home. The young poet follows in the footsteps of Robert Frost and Maya Angelou who have also spoken at past inaugurations.

So Who is Amanda Gorman?

Amanda Gorman is an American poet from California. In 2017, she became the United States of America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate.[2] She is also an activist in Los Angeles. Her work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization

Amanda will also be releasing a book of poems called “The Hill We Climb.”

CLICK HERE to learn morn about Amanda Gorman

Check out here AMAZING poem below, but get your tissues ready because is beautiful!

