CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

GG Townson Explains The Pressure Of Playing In The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Salt-N-Pepa’s life story is coming to our TVs this Saturday and GG Townson is talking about her role as Cheryl “Salt” James.  Townson breaks down what it was like to learn from the legends themselves.  She and her co-star Laila Odom had hands-on training and Townson shares the stories of the “Push It’ rappers.

The movie will premiere on Lifetime, January 23 at 8/7c and will detail “the group as they become the first female rap act to go platinum and experience ground-breaking success.”

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Music Month: Think You Know Salt-N-Pepa? Let’s Find Out!

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Music Month: Think You Know Salt-N-Pepa? Let’s Find Out!

Continue reading Black Music Month: Think You Know Salt-N-Pepa? Let’s Find Out!

Black Music Month: Think You Know Salt-N-Pepa? Let’s Find Out!

GG Townson Explains The Pressure Of Playing In The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close