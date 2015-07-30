The Internet’s Favorite Gay Dads Break Up & We’re Crying Thug Tears

Kordale Lewis and Caleb Anthony are two gay men in Atlanta who were in a committed relationship and adopted three beautiful children together. We first met the adorable couple on the internet after a photo of them in the bathroom, doing their daughter’s hair went viral. The photo’s caption read:

Being fathers is getting our daughters up at 4:30 am making breakfast getting them dressed for school and putting them on the bus by 6:30. This is a typical day in our household. It’s not easy, but we enjoy every moment and every minute of #fatherhood. #proudfathers #Blackfathers #prouddads #gaydads

Sadly, the two fathers have broken up, which has left the Internet in a full on state of shock and sadness. We were rooting for them!

It was their modern family twist that caught Nikon’s attention, gaining them a commercial placement with their “I Am Generation Image” campaign. In the commercial, we got to see a day in the life of the couple and their kids. Adorable doesn’t even begin to sum it up, which is why we’re so sad that their love didn’t last.

Things between Kordale and Kaleb got messy when Kaleb used their joint Instagram account (@KordalenKaleb) to expose the demise of their relationship and the drama it was wrapped around. The post Kaleb used to call out someone named “Anthony ‘Weedman’ Jones has since been deleted, but LoveBScott is reporting that Kaleb posted: “Shout out to Anthony ‘Weedman’ Jones; you the real MVP!” and “If you’re in Atlanta and you know who Anthony is, TAG HIM!,” thus provoking one of their 193K followers to play detective and find the “Weedman” responsible for their breakup.

But then Kaleb took things a bit farther when he posted an entire manifesto about his relationship with Kordale and how he wants to always be in their kids’ lives.

We have no idea why one our favorite couples broke up, but according to Kaleb’s explanation, morals were compromised and he was disrespected. Here’s some of the quotes:

“You should never have to question your worth or compromise your morals when you’re with your soulmate; it doesn’t work out that way.”

“I cannot sit here and act like I was not a part of the demise of ‘kordaleandkaleb,’ but at no point do I or anyone else deserve to be disrespected the way that I was and to continue on it while we’re together as a family on a vacation! Going ‘Tit for Tat’ with your lover is childish and it makes the union that much more susceptible to shit like this.”

“Neither one of us were perfect in our relationship, but when you are blatantly disrespected by someone who is supposed to be working with you to make y’all better, going to counseling and smiling and telling you how much everything is going to work out, changes that were going to be made but still playing the ‘The right doesn’t know what the left hand is doing’ game; it’s over.”

Kaleb still has every intention of continuing to be in his children’s lives and said, “To my beautiful kids, I’ll see you this weekend at mommy’s house.”

Sigh Sometimes, things just don’t work out, even when it’s picture perfect.

