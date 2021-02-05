Google: Launches New Feature To Help Find Black-Owned Businesses

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Google is making it easier to find black-owned businesses in 2021. Plus they have seen a growth search of 600% in the past 12 months

via: People

Google is making it easier to support Black-owned businesses.

In honor of the start of Black History Month, on Feb. 1, Google announced they were launching a new shopping feature that will help users find and purchase products from Black-owned businesses.

Over the past 12 months, search requests for “Black owned businesses” have increased by 600 percent, according to the company, which noted that people are looking for recommendations for everything from restaurants to bookstores, beauty products and more.

“We want to make it easier for people to support and spend dollars with the Black businesses they love,” the company wrote in a blog post. (LoveBScott)

