CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Google: Launches New Feature To Help Find Black-Owned Businesses

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Google is making it easier to find black-owned businesses in 2021. Plus they have seen a growth search of 600% in the past 12 months

via: People

Google is making it easier to support Black-owned businesses.

In honor of the start of Black History Month, on Feb. 1, Google announced they were launching a new shopping feature that will help users find and purchase products from Black-owned businesses.

Over the past 12 months, search requests for “Black owned businesses” have increased by 600 percent, according to the company, which noted that people are looking for recommendations for everything from restaurants to bookstores, beauty products and more.

“We want to make it easier for people to support and spend dollars with the Black businesses they love,” the company wrote in a blog post. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

black owned business , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , feature , Find , Google , Help , Launches , new , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close